  1. Politics
14 October 2018 - 22:22

FM spox congratulates medalists on success at Asian Para Games

FM spox congratulates medalists on success at Asian Para Games

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has congratulated the national para athletic teams on winning the third place at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

Iranian athletes made history by gaining a total of 51 gold medals and finishing third at 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, which wrapped up on October 13.

On Sunday afternoon, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman offered congratulations on the glorious achievement by para medalists.

Prior to Ghasemi, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had offered congratulations for his part, praising the medalists for their tremendous efforts that hoisted the Iranian flag on Asia’s victory stand.

KI/4430332

News Code 138697
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News