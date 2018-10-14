Iran, Japan sign MoU on training Afghanistan customs staff

According to the official website of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the memorandum to jointly train the personnel of Afghanistan’s customs administration was signed by the head of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) Foroud Asgari, and the head of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Kobayeshi and Rasul Eslami, Director General West Asia at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to present a plan to train Afghan customs staff in cooperation with Japan in the near future.

The head of Iran’s Customs Administration said in the ceremony that the Japanese customs are seriously pursuing issues related to trade facilitation, and issues related to the low-quality goods have always been on the agenda of Japanese customs.

Asgari added "cooperation between Japan and Iran to jointly train Afghan customs staff is a prominent and successful example of the international cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with friend countries."

Also in the ceremony, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Mr. Kobayeshi attached great importance to sharing information and said “the Iranian customs authorities have a great deal of capability in the field of customs affairs, and I on behalf of the Government of Japan express appreciation to good customs cooperation of Iran on training the Afghan customs staff.”

The Japan International Cooperation Agency is a governmental agency that is chartered with assisting economic and social growth in developing countries, and the promotion of international cooperation.

