Leader calls for advisory comments on 'Islamic-Iranian model of progress'

Islamic-Iranian model of progress was first raised in 2010 by Ayatollah Khamenei, when he urged for applying all existing capacities in the country in developing the model.

Accordign to Ayatollah Khamenei, such a model would deal with the four realms of intellect, science, lifestyle and spirituality and shall serve as an upper hand document for any future visions or planning.

The vice-president for planning and strategic supervision was also appointed Mehdi Rajaii as the director of the “Islamic-Iranian model of progress” center on December 06, 2010.

LR/4429738