14 October 2018 - 11:53

Rouhani's message to 9th Student Parliament;

Iran nation aiming for highest peaks of science, knowledge, development

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the opening ceremony of the 9th Student Parliament and stressed that today, the Iranian nation, with the help of the capable young generation, are aiming for the highest peaks of science, knowledge and development.

Following is President Rouhani's message to the 9th Student Parliament:

I congratulate establishment of the Ninth Student Parliament and wish all people at work success.

Today, the Iranian nation, with the help of the capable young generation, are aiming for the highest peaks of science, knowledge and development.

For such young people, no goal is out of reach and a society with such young generation will never face dead ends in any field.

The main goal of student parliament is training the young for taking over management roles in country and accepting heavy social responsibilities.

I take this opportunity to advise you all, who promise a bright future for the country, to build our proud homeland with the power of thinking and determination.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

