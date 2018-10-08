  1. Culture
8 October 2018 - 14:25

European Films Week to start from Fri. in 6 Iranian cities

European Films Week to start from Fri. in 6 Iranian cities

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – Movie theaters in six cities in Iran, including Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan, will lend their silver screens to some European films for a whole week starting from October 12.

The European Films Week will be held from 12-19 October in movie theaters in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Tabriz, Kerman and Babol.

The program includes 15 films from 15 European countries including Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Notable among the films are 'Afterimage' by Andrzej Wajda (Poland), 'The Young Karl Marx' by Raoul Peck (Germany), 'The Other Side of Hope' by Aki Kaurismäki (Finland), and 'The Day Will Come' by Jesper Westerlin Nielsen (Denmark).

The program will open on Friday at Iranian Artists Forum in downtown Tehran. Representative of the European Union in Iran, a number of foreign ambassadors, cultural attaches, artists, and journalists will be present at the opening.

MS/4424065

News Code 138470
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News