Leader to attend Basij massive rally at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium

A gathering of Basijis is slated to be held tomorrow at the 100,000-capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran and the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei will attend the huge event.

The rally is dubbed ‘Basij’s Services Gathering’ named after the medical, cultural and educational services that the volunteer paramilitary Basijis provided to deprived people in different provinces across the country during summer.

In this regard, the commander of Basij Organization Brigadier General Gheibpour said that about 150,000 volunteer paramilitary Basijis took part in a nationwide program to provide cultural, educational, social and medical services to deprived people in urban and countryside areas during the last month of summer, saying that the gathering in Tehran Azadi Stadium is part of similar gatherings organized by Basij Organization that will be held nationwide across the country. He said that about 700,000 Basijis will attend the nationwide event.

