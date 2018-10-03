Iranian sports official appointed as honorary vice pres. of WCBS

In a session chaired by Mubarak Al-Khayarin, a board member of WCBS, in Qatar’s Doha on Wednesday, President of the Bowling and Billiard Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hashem Eskandari, was elected as the vice president of the organization.

The World Confederation of Billiards Sports is the umbrella organization that represents the three sports of Pool, Carom and Snooker. The board is currently made up of the seven members with three votes for each sport.

Eskanari is also the vice president of Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports.

