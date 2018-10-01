‘Astigmatism’ to vie at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

‘Astigmatism’ is a social drama jointly written by Payam Karami and Majid-Reza Mostafavi.

The movie narrates the story of a couple, Ensi and Zabin, who live in the suburbs of Tehran expecting a baby, however, the destiny is not as they could predict.

Hossein Pakdel, Siamak Safari, Hesam Mohammadi, Niki Karimi, Behnoush Bakhtiyari are on the cast list.

‘Astigmatism’ has previously been screened at the 36th edition of Fajr Film Festival in January 2018.

The Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) is an international cultural initiative of the Brisbane City Council, Australia, to honour and promote the films, actors, directors, and cultures of the Asia-Pacific region to a global audience and to realise the objectives of UNESCO to promote and preserve the respective cultures through the influential medium of film.

