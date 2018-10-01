Iran-Germany coop. to contribute to peaceful resolution of global challenges

Rouhani stressed in his message that the long-standing relations between the two countries lay the ground for further development of relations and cooperation in all bilateral, regional and international fields.

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God,

Your Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier,

President of the Federal Republic of Germany,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the national day of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The long-standing relations between the two countries lay the ground for further development of relations and cooperation in all bilateral, regional and international fields. I believe that the important and effective position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Western Asia and the Federal Republic of Germany in Europe, along with the willpower of the two countries in peaceful resolution of world challengers, have laid a good groundwork for growing cooperation in promoting sustainable stability in the world, including in the Western Asian region, taking advantage of which through more consultation at different levels seems imperative.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Federal Republic of Germany prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Day of German Unity (Tag der Deutschen Einheit) is the national day of Germany, celebrated on 3 October as a public holiday. It commemorates the anniversary of German reunification in 1990 when the goal of a united Germany, that originated in the middle of the 19th century, was fulfilled again.

