Iran short 'Slaughter' to premiere at Bulgarian festival

Co-directed by Saman Hosseinpour and Ako Zandkarimi, the short flick will experience its first international presence by attending the 14th edition of the Bulgarian film event.

The film narrates the story of a family that has to sell their only cow to live through a tough winter. The family's son, however, is not happy with the deal so he lets the cow escape.

Launched in 2005, Early Bird International Student Film Festival is the biggest Bulgarian forum dedicated to support the creation of student short films. The festival is fully devoted to help young filmmakers to reach their audience.

The latest edition of the film festival is slated for November 1-5, 2018 in the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia.

