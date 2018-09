In a message posted on his twitter account on Friday, Jahangiri, Iran's representative at the OPCW, said "if the attention was drawn to what Senator Richard Blake said, disasters like the Iraq war would have never happened.”

Virginia State Senator Richard Black has said UK intelligence was planning a chemical attack in Syria, which they would then blame on the Syrian government. Black made the remark after a meeting with President Bashar al-Assad.

