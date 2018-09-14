  1. Culture
'60=1' wins best short film award at Acharya Tulsi Short Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Iranian short film '60=1', directed by Iman Davari, won the best Short Film Award at Acharya Tulsi Short Film Festival in India.

“Birth, Growth, hope, death – The same life," the synopsis reads.

The runtime of '60=1' is 1.7 minutes and its genre is experimental.

'60=1' has participated so far in different international film events, including De La Toile, Lie Courts International Short Film, Adana International Film, Metro Film Festival, Bushman Film Festival, Cefalù Film Festival, Playbutton Short Film Festival, Films for Word Peace Festival, San Benedetto Film Festival, and Figueira FilmArt - Festival de Cinema da Figueira da Foz.

