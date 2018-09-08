14th Shahid Rajaee Festival kicks off

The motto of the Festival is ‘Transparency and Good Governance under the Auspices of Developing Public Participation, Promoting Administrative Health and Electronic Government’.

In this ceremony, salient achievements of top 14 governmental organizations were appreciated significantly in the presence of President Rouhani.

The top selected organizations were classified in six national level, based on which, eye-catching performance and achievements of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) and Ministry of Energy were appreciated in this Festival.

In the same direction, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) were selected as top organizations in the field of modification and correction of organizational structure.

This prestigious ceremony was attended by ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Energy, Education, Youth Affairs and Sports, caretaker of the Ministry of Cooperatives, AEOI chief, vice president for Parliamentary Affairs, head of Foundation for Martyrs and War Veterans, President’s special envoy for Civil Rights, head of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Org. (CHTHO) and Tehran mayor.

MA/IRN83026007