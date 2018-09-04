Pres. Rouhani arrives in Asaluyeh

Upon his arrival, President Rouhani was highly welcomed by the governor general, senior officials and representatives of this southern province in the Parliament.

In his daylong visit to Asaluyeh, President Rouhani will officially inaugurate three petrochemical projects including construction of 3rd phase of Pardish Petrochemical Company, Methanol Unit of Marjan Petrochemical Complex and phase one of Damavand Petrochemical Company.

Moreover, a contract will be concluded between Persian Gulf Petrochemical Holding Company and National Iranian south Oilfields Company (NISOC) to collect the oil associated gases.

Upon conclusion of this contract and collection of oil-associated gases (flaring), environmental pollutions in Asaluyeh, which is one of the major concerns of people and officials of this province, will be removed.

In this visit, President Rouhani was accompanied by Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Minister of Defence Brigadoer General Amir Hatami and Ms. Shahdani Deputy Oil Minister as well as Norouzzadeh Deputy CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC).

