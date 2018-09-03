1st Intl. Hourglass Festival's closing ceremony to be held on Sep. 6

According to Fars news agency, closing ceremony of the "First International Hourglass Festival” will be held in the presence of representatives of Hamas and Hezbollah.

This event is going to be held on Thursday, September 6th, 2018, at “Andisheh Conference Hall” which is located at Shariati Street, Seyyed Khandan, Andisheh Park, Andisheh Cultural Center in capital city Tehran, Iran in the presence of Mr.Amir Abdollahian (Chairman of the Festival's Policy-Making Council), Mr. Sayed Abdullah Safiudin the representative of Hezbollah in Iran as the festival’s secretary, Mr. Naser Abu Sharif representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Iran, Mr. Qudumi representative of Hamas in Iran, Ambassadors from Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, artists, media activists and some other foreign activists.

The festival which actually is the third largest "Down to America" award was planned mid-January 2018 almost simultaneously with the United States stand on the recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel with the efforts of Seraj Cyberspace Organization. Throughout the festival which was officially inaugurated on 4th February 2018 and ended 6th of August 2018, festival's secretariat received over 2935 artworks from 71 countries.

The festival was consist of 8 main sections which included; Audio and visual productions (suitable to social networks) design and mixing, Mobile phone software productions, Mobile HTML5 web games, Internet media (Internet sites, Telegram channels, Instagram and Facebook pages), Animation, Motion graphics and 72- hour competitive events.

In “Audio and Visual” section, which contained of; Short documentary, Music videos, Audio podcast, Clips and in “Design and Graphics” section, which contained of; Infographics, Poster, Illustration, Comic strip and Caricature, all artworks were sent to the festival's secretariat.

Subjects of the First International Hourglass Festival were as follows:

- Why down with Israel?

- The Quds-occupier regime (Israel) and oppression.

- The Quds-occupier regime (Israel) and Islamophobia.

- The Quds-occupier regime (Israel) and terrorism promotion.

- The Quds-occupier regime (Israel) and human rights.

- The Quds-occupier regime (Israel) would not survive the next 25 years.

- Israel, a cancerous tumor.

- Israel, a fake, racist and colonialist regime.

- Israeli-backed terrorist groups.