Russian politician says NATO Incirlik base could turn into a Russian one

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan prefers to be with Russia rather than waiting in queue for European Union membership, Russian politician and leader of the far-right Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky said on Saturday.

Zhirinovsky argued that Russia should immediately demand from Iran and Turkey to open air and naval bases in their territories during a television program, Sputnik said.

“Turkey is ready, I have talked to Erdoğan the same way I am talking to you. He wants to be with Russia, he does not wait in the queue to enter the EU by jumping on the last coach,” Zhirinovsky said.

Zhirinovsky also added that İncirlik air base, currently controlled by the Turkish and American force, could be also reversed to a Russian base, according to the same reports.

