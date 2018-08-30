Salehi urges removal of constraints over export of handmade rugs

He made the remarks during his visit to the 27th International Persian Handmade Carpet Exhibition and said, “effective steps should be taken in this regard to remove bottlenecks and problems facing production and export of this traditional Iranian art and industry.”

He emphasized the necessity of paying due attention to the traditional Iranian carpet industry and said, “responsible officials need to devise necessary measures to eliminate obstacles facing export of Iranian handmade rugs.”

Handmade rug in the world is known as ‘Persian carpet’, he said, adding, “Iranian handmade rugs must be exported to the world markets without any restriction, so that it will eventually be able to attract people from other countries. In this case, high-quality Iranian carpets and rugs will hit the global markets in the best form possible.”

In this visit, Head of Iran National Carpet Center (INCC) Fereshteh Dastpak said that selling Iranian handmade rugs has recently been witnessed significant growth in a way that many large merchants consider purchasing carpet in the current situation due to the lack of price hike of this Iranian product against US dollar and gold coin.”

