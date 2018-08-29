Leader receives Pres. Rouhani, his cabinet members

On the occasion of the Iranian Government Week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet members on Wednesday.
This item is to be updated ...
LR/4388234
TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution received President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet members on Wednesday.
