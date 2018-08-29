  1. Politics
29 August 2018 - 12:23

Leader receives Pres. Rouhani, his cabinet members

Leader receives Pres. Rouhani, his cabinet members

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution received President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet members on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the Iranian Government Week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet members on Wednesday.

This item is to be updated ...

LR/4388234

News Code 137245
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News