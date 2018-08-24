US does not dare to attack on Iran: cleric

Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahhedi Kermani led the Tehran Friday prayers on August 24 and touched upon a host of political issues in the second sermon of the weekly ritual.

If officials and people keep abiding by the Leadership atheists, enemies and aliens will be able to do nothing against Iran, said the cleric.

As Imam Khomeini articulated US can't do a damn thing against us. Your enemies have the weapons and equipment but will lose as they don’t have God,” reiterated the cleric touching upon threats against Iran.

“The Leader also made a similar articulation a while ago statin that US can’t attack on Iran. Those remarks were made because the Leader wanted to make those who are afraid of US understand that they [the Americans] can never get engaged in a war with Iran and this war will never happen,” he stated.

“Trump is angry with the futile expenses that US has paid in the region and this is one of their policies to charge the countries of the region with the costs of providing security for them,” he added.

The grand cleric reiterated that “the Americans will never dare to attack on Iran because they know what the consequences are for them.” “Thousands of forces stationed in Syria and Lebanon along with capable missiles can flat down Tel Aviv and Haifa on Israelis.”

“The Leader also made it clear that Israel is now within the reach of Iran’s hand and a petit mistake by US and Israel will lead to horrific consequences for them. However, they are well aware of and very worried about Iran’s deterrence power which is built upon the very missiles that they are after deactivating them,” reassured Ayatollah Movahhedi Kermani.

The cleric also urged the officials to listen to the pains and sufferings of the masses of the people and devise plans to ease the pressure on the lower classes of society.

