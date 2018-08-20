  1. Politics
20 August 2018 - 21:01

Suspects involved in attack on US Embassy arrested

Suspects involved in attack on US Embassy arrested

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) –Two suspects involved in the early morning gun attack on the US Embassy in capital Ankara has been arrested.

A search to nab the suspects involved in the attack was launched soon after the attack.

The suspects are being interrogated at a police station in Ankara.

According to Anadolu, the vehicle used in the attack was also found.

The attack took place at 5.30 a.m. local time (0230GMT) when six shots were fired from a white vehicle at the US Embassy's main entrance.

In a Twitter post, Ibrahim Kalin said: "We condemn the attack on the US embassy. This is a clear attempt to create chaos."

"Turkey is a safe country and all foreign missions remain safe under the law. The incident is being investigated and will be clarified as soon as possible."

In a written statement, the Ankara Governor had said there were no casualties in the incident.

News Code 136970

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News