Suspects involved in attack on US Embassy arrested

A search to nab the suspects involved in the attack was launched soon after the attack.

The suspects are being interrogated at a police station in Ankara.

According to Anadolu, the vehicle used in the attack was also found.

The attack took place at 5.30 a.m. local time (0230GMT) when six shots were fired from a white vehicle at the US Embassy's main entrance.

In a Twitter post, Ibrahim Kalin said: "We condemn the attack on the US embassy. This is a clear attempt to create chaos."

"Turkey is a safe country and all foreign missions remain safe under the law. The incident is being investigated and will be clarified as soon as possible."

In a written statement, the Ankara Governor had said there were no casualties in the incident.