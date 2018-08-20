Indonesia, Iran's 11th trade partner

Alimudin made the remarks in a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of Indonesia's independence on Sunday night.

He hailed Iran's support for Indonesia's nomination for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council in 2019 and 2020 and Jakarta's support for implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and for the Islamic Republic's membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He said the two countries have inked many MoUs over the past year, adding "political, parliamentary and military officials of the two countries have held some meetings which indicates the determination of Tehran and Jakarta to strengthen mutual ties."

