Female taekwondoka bags silver medal for Iran at Asian Games

The second medal of Iranian team in the 18th edition of Asian Games in Indonesia was garnered by Marjan Salahshouri, a female taekwondoka of the Iranian squad.

Salahshouri was pipped, at the Plenary Hall of the Jakarta Convention Centre, by the Indonesian taekwondo practitioner Defia Rosmaniar who scored 8.690 points in the final, slightly higher than the 8.470 scored by Salahshouri.

Defia Rosmaniar, 23-year-old taekwondo athlete, garnered Indonesia’s first gold medal in their home Asian Games and immediately became an icon in the social media.

Taekwondo poomsae practitioner Koorosh Bakhtiyar had already seized Iran’s first medal, winning a silver in the Games.

The 2018 Asian Games are also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

