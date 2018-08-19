Iran exports to Pakistan grow by %66

Mahmoud Haji Yousefipour, Iranian Commercial Attaché in Pakistan, said on Sunday that Iran’s exports to Pakistan has registered a 66 percent growth in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year of 1397 compared with the same period in the last year, according to the public relations department of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

The official has cited that while Iran’s exports to Pakistan made up a total value of $227 million in the same period in the last year, the current year figures have hit a total of $377 million which shows a 66 percent growth.

According to the same source, Iran exported $1.6 million in the first four months of 1396 but this year the number has reached $12 million which marks a 633 percent increase. Also Iranian chocolate producers exported $2 million in the first four months of 1396 and with a 276 percent increase they exported $7.3 million chocolates in the first four months of 1397.

