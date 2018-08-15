Fight against corruption seriously to continue: Iran prosecutor-general

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Mohammad Jaffar Montazeri said that fighting corruption and illegal economic activities such as hoard and smuggling of goods will continue in line with the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Jaffar Montazeri said that the judges and other judicial officials have intensified their efforts and will spare no efforts to proceed the cases in a proper time.

He also noted that bureaucratic barriers have been removed in order to speed up the proceedings, while stressing that some cases take more time.

He further pointed out that the defendants will be prosecuted in public sessions.

Iran’s prosecutor-general said that nisi prius courts (trial courts) are set up before one judge, while for cases of financial crimes the proceedings are held before three judges.

In response to a question regarding the previously convicted businessman Shahram Jazayeri, who was arrested in a smuggled consignment by Iran’s Customs Administration police at Iran-Turkey border on July 29, Jaffar Montazeri said that his case is still under investigation.

