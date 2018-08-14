  1. Politics
14 August 2018 - 09:11

FM spox rejects Rajab Safarov’s claim on Iran's share in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has reacted to a Russian national claiming Iran gave up its 50% share of the Caspian Sea in 1996.

A Russian national called Rajab Safarov claimed on foreign-based Persian TV that Iran sold off its 50% share of the Caspian Sea back in 1996, which was agreed upon at in USSR era.

“Safarov has never been a member of Russian negotiating teams in the negotiations on the Caspian Sea” Bahram Ghasemi said on Monday,according to Iranian Foreign Ministry website.

“His claims are baseless and making such baseless claims in this period of time is politically motivated by certain elements and centers” Ghasemi added.

