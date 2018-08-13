Iran urges US to stop supporting ISIL terrorists

He made the remarks in a meeting with Russia's Ambassador to Tehran Levan Jagarian on Sunday.

Underlining the shared views of the two countries on many important regional and international issues, Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia can make use of their available potentials to withstand the sanctions regime and non-constructive behavior of the United States.

Condemning the Saudi-led coalition’s attack on a school bus in Yemen that killed dozens of innocent children on Thursday, he emphasized that the Yemeni crisis does not have a military solution, and it needs a political negotiation table and the ballot box for its future and fate to be determined.

Pointing to Syria’s important field achievements, Amir-Abdollahian called as ‘provocative measure’ the presence of US troops in Syria and the persistence of US military strikes against Syrian citizens.

He underlined that the terrorists will have no place in the future of the region, and the United States must stop supporting ISIL terrorist groups.

Amir-Abdollahian described as ‘satisfactory’ the trend of parliamentary, political and economic cooperation between the two countries, and emphasized that Iranian and Russian Parliament speakers meet on a regular basis.

Jagarian, for his part, said "fortunately, the political and parliamentary ties between Tehran and Moscow are growing."

"The presence of foreign troops in Syria without the government's permission will only complicate the situation in the war-torn country," he noted.

Referring to the talks between the United States and North Korea, the Russian ambassador to Tehran, while supporting the process of political negotiation, called US behavior 'unreliable'.

