A total of 790 publishers from 35 countries will take part in the book fair comprising more than 2,000 cultural programs.

Some of Noble laureates in literature will also attend the book fair named the biggest meeting point for Scandinavian literature. It is also a big media event with more than 1,000 journalists participating.

The fair will focus on Poland and popular science this year. Last year a total of 108,000 people visited the fair.

