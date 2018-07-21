10 IRGC forces martyred in conflict by terrorists in Marivan

The Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base statement on Saturday reads that in the attack on Friday night, counter-revolutionary and foreign-sponsored terrorists ambushed a border post belonging to Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base of the IRGC Ground Forces, located in the village of Darry in Marivan, Kurdistan province, and the ammunition depot of the base was hit and exploded killing 10 forces and wounding several others.

The statement also noted that a number of terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire while some other were wounded before they could escape the scene.

At the end, the IRGC forces at Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base noted that the counter-revolutionary terrorist groups have no place among Iranian nation, especially the devoted and vigilant people of Kurdistan, stressing that there will be a heavy price to pay for the crime.

