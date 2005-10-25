Mir-Karimi’s “Burning Light” glitters at Italian festival

Las year, Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” won the award at the Religion Today festival.

“Here, a Burning Light” (2001) is about faint religious beliefs among the people living in a village wherein a man is the custodian of a holy shrine. He has to leave the village to visit a physician in the city. He then rigorously persuades his nephew to take care of the shrine, but the holy shrine is plundered and destroyed shortly after his departure.

An entry to the 21st Fajr International Film Festival held in February 2002 in Tehran, the film has not premiered in Iran yet.

Mir-Karimi’s latest film “Too Far, Too Close” will be representing Iranian cinema in the category of Best Foreign Language Film at the 78th Annual Academy Awards in 2006.

