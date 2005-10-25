  1. Culture
25 October 2005 - 16:17

Mir-Karimi’s “Burning Light” glitters at Italian festival

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) -- Iranian director Reza Mir-Karimi’s “Here, a Burning Light” won the best film prize at the 8th edition of Religion Today, International Festival of Cinema and Religion, which took place in Trento, Italy, from October 19 to 22.

Las year, Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” won the award at the Religion Today festival.

 

“Here, a Burning Light” (2001) is about faint religious beliefs among the people living in a village wherein a man is the custodian of a holy shrine. He has to leave the village to visit a physician in the city. He then rigorously persuades his nephew to take care of the shrine, but the holy shrine is plundered and destroyed shortly after his departure.

 

An entry to the 21st Fajr International Film Festival held in February 2002 in Tehran, the film has not premiered in Iran yet.

 

Mir-Karimi’s latest film “Too Far, Too Close” will be representing Iranian cinema in the category of Best Foreign Language Film at the 78th Annual Academy Awards in 2006.

 

MMS/ML/HG

End

 

MNA

News Code 13507

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News