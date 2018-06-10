Researchers, Academicians received by Iran’s Leader

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – A host of Iranian researchers and academicians were received by the Iranian Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Sunday, in Tehran at Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh.

On the 25th day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, A host of Iranian researchers and academicians were received by the Iranian Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Sunday, in Tehran at Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh.

Currently the meeting is underway, and after a selection of researchers get the lectern to share their ideas and suggestions with the Leader, the Iranian Leader will address the gathering.

At the end of the meeting there will be a banquet of Iftar and public prayers led by Ayatollah Khamenei.

To be updated …..

YNG/4317586