UN chief welcomes Afghan-owned peace process

This follows the recent announcement by the Afghan Government that it would begin a seven-day ceasefire on 12 June, the 27th day of Ramadan, and run to Eid al-Fitr.
Guterres urged all parties concerned “to seize the opportunity and embrace an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
“The Secretary-General strongly believes that there is no military solution to this conflict and that only a political settlement can bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan,” his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement issued Saturday.
On behalf of Mr. Guterres, he reiterated the UN’s commitment to “supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor.”
LR/4316801
Comment