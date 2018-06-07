Iranian security forces arrested several terrorist teams: intelligence min.

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi announced Thur. that several terrorist teams have been arrested in the west and southwestern Iran in the past few days.

Alavi said that security forces were following terrorists and finally conducted operations to arrest them before they could carry out any terrorist operations.

The intelligence minister also said that a large amount of explosive devices have been confiscated from the terrorists.

He urged people from different walks of life to take part in tomorrow’s Quds Day rallies across the country to foil the enemies' plots, adding that all necessary security measures have been taken by intelligence and police forces to hold the rallies in a safe environment.

It was reported Yesterday that a team of 20 terrorists were trying to enter the country through western borders in Sardahst, West Azerbaijan Province, but after clashes with Iran's border guards and martyring two Iranian border guards, they had to escape to the other side of the border.

