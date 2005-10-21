  1. Economy
Power plant to be built in Omidiyeh, Khuzestan

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) –- Given the significant rise in the electricity consumption in the region, Khuzestan Electricity Company is planning to build a 1,500-Megawatt power plant in the province, noted managing director of the company, Abdolaziz Karimi.

 

In view of the increase in the electricity consumption in the agricultural and general industries’ sectors as well as the ever-increasing use of different home appliances, Khuzestan Regional Electricity Company has decided to construct a power plant in the region, he said.

The decision has been made following the required technical and economic studies of the issue, he commented.

 

He also added that, easy access to the natural gas supply for the power plant’s fuel, the condition of the transmission lines of the electricity grid in the region as well as the environmental consideration have all lead to the idea of building the plant in the city of Omidiyeh, Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Friday.

 

Using the state-of-the-art technologies and equipments, the natural gas-fueled power plant will be built on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis. The construction project to be completed in cooperation with the private sector will come on stream in two phases, Khuzestan-1 and Khuzestan-2.

 

 

