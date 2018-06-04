Leader addressing people in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei is addressing hundreds of thousands of Iranian people gathering in the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini from across the country to participate in 29th demise anniversary of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei every year in a special mourning ceremony scheduled at Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum in southern Tehran delivers speech to hundreds of thousands of Iranian and foriegn lovers of the Islamic Republic of Iran participanting in demise anniversary of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini.

Hundreds of foreign guests, including scholars and researchers, are attending the ceremonies. More than 300 foreign correspondents are covering the event.

Addressing participants leader compared Imam khomeini with first Shia Imam Ali (AS) and said, “Imam Khomeini acted in various situations based on priorities and faced enemies actively with courage."

Referring to the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran, leader asserted, "Enemies will never be able to halt progress of Iranian nation."

He went on to say, “Imam Khomeini never trusted enemies and believed if you act for God’s sake you may never experience losses.”

Leader stressed, "We should act following late Imam Khomeini’s legacy.”

being updated.....

MA