Iran kicks off oil swap deal with Iraqi’s Kirkuk

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) –Iraqi’s Kirkuk oil swap deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran was kicked off on Sunday.

Currently, tankers carrying Iraq’s Kirkuk crude oil are offloading their consignments in Iran’s Darreh Shar oil tanks which has been earmarked by the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) for this purpose.

Under the swap deal inked between Iran and Iraq, 30,000 to 60,000 barrels of Iraqi crude oil will be transported by tanker trucks to Iran to supply a part of feedstock of refineries.

Managing Director of Iranian Oil Pipelines and Telecommunications Company (IOPTC) Abbasali Jafarinasab said, “by setting up relevant facilities and a pumping house, Iraqi’s Kirkuk crude oil will be pumped from Darresh Shahr to Tang Fanni and then to Kermanshah, Shazand, Tehran and Tabriz refineries.”

For this purpose, a number of three equipped turbines and turbo pumps will be transfered from Cheshmeh Shour Pumping Station to Darresh Shahr.

The pipeline for conveying Iraqi crude oil to Iran’s Tang Fanni is about 31 km long, he said, adding, “this pipeline has a good capacity for transferring oil to the country.”

In conclusion, he pointed to the swap deal inked between Iran and Iraq and said, “the agreement has been signed in the form of Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF), so that transport cost and insurance shall be borne by the supplier.”

