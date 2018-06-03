‘West Asia’ addresses regional developments, Iran foreign policy

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – ‘West Asia’, a book written by a foreign policy expert Mohammad Mahdi Maleki, was published by the Golden Authors Publication.

Written by an expert on regional issues in Mehr News, the book includes a number of topics about the developments in the region, including in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, as well as Iran's nuclear program and foreign policy, Hajj management, etc.

Maleki is a media person on foreign affairs, whose numerous notes have been published in domestic media so far, including in Tasnim News, Fars News, and Mehr News, as well as local newspapers such as E'temad, Aftab-e Yazd and Siasat Rooz.

Former Iranian Ambassador to Jordan and Lebanon Ahmad Dastmalchian and former chargé d'affaires to Saudi Arabia has written an introduction to the book regarding the importance and history of the Middle East strategic region, especially regarding the global powers.

