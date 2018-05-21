Iran to continue its support for Syria as long as its govt. wants

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, underlining that Iran's presence in Syria is at the request of Syrian government, said those who are in Syria without the authorization from the Damascus government, should leave the country.

Bahram Ghasemi made the remarks in his weekly press conference on Monday, during which he also rejected the Russian media reports on Iran’s withdrawal from Syria.

Ghasemi said “nobody can force Iran to do something against its will,” adding “Iran is an independent country that pursues its policies according to its own interests.”

He stressed “all those should leave Syria who entered the territory of the country without the approval of the Syrian government.”

With regard to Iran’s ongoing negotiation on the future of the JCPOA, he said Europe must act and talk will not do.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on the appointment of new Iranian ambassadors to some countries, including Switzerland and Japan, he said that each of the previous ambassadors had returned to Tehran their mission had ended.

On the claims of some media reports saying that the future meeting of three European countries, China and Russia will focus on a new Iran nuclear deal, Ghasemi said "I think that think tanks and a psychological warfare in the region and the world are trying to influence the relations between Iran and Europe by publishing false news. Pompeo's remarks do not deserve a serious answer. What's published in the German newspaper is false."

