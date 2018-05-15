How information, mass media play major role in social life?

TEHRAN, May. 15 (MNA) – The media and their influential role in governments have been and will be considered by all the governments, parties and political currents.

In recent decades, the role of the media has been enhanced in the field of information dissemination in the field of influence on the governments and macro policies of the countries.

In the colorful or velvet revolutions in the last decade, this role has become quite distinct and has led observers to examine the dimensions of media power in recent political developments.

Following the end of the Cold War and the formation of a monopolistic world, the United States changed its strategy from the Cold War to the cultural battle and the Soft War to dominate the values ​​of liberalism, and by implementing colored or velvet revolutions in some countries, including Ukraine, Georgia, and Lebanon," consolidated its foothold in these countries.

”Soft War", "Velvet Revolution" or "Orange Revolution" are the theories put forward by the theoritician Gene Sharp, and has been successfully implemented in the countries.

The most important tool is the "Soft War" of the media. In this research, the role of the media (especially the written media) has been attempted in the field of the development and implementation of soft overthrow in Iran.

In this research, with the opinion of communication experts, the role of the media in the ineffectiveness of states, the creation of a climate of chaos, inflammation and civil disobedience, the and intensification of social dilemmas and abnormalities in society, and the use of deceptive strategies has taken the lead to undesirable decisions and policies.

In this study, media techniques and tactics, including exaggeration, incitement and persuasion of the audience, highlighting issues such as democracy, citizenship rights, creating stress and weakening the morale of the people, and the duplication of society by the media, provide a platform for soft suppression.

This is the important point here; the important and strategic demand of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution is to realize this kind of overthrow in our dear homeland; soft subversion acts like a suspicious termite; it does not rush in and out of the inside.

It is very important to first know such a phenomenon and then to deal with it. Also, dimensions and concepts include public diplomacy, current risk committee, Delta project, Rika Dubai project, effective tools in the software project, a new concept in international literature, the strategy of pressure from the outside and change from within, the main actors of soft suppression, the opposition outside of Governance, soft threats and media warfare - a Soft War, a bloodless war and a calm war - the use of the media to undermine the country's target, utilize the power and capacity of the media (including the press, news agencies, radio, television, the Internet and advertising principles ) to defend national interests.

The most prominent media war are the Soft War and the new international wars, which the parties of the battle use solely to advance their political ends from the media a war on newspapers, microphone radios, TV screens and camera lenses.

However, while introducing a glimpse of colored or velvet revolutions, the main characteristic of which is non-violent resistance to authoritarian rule and the struggle through civil disobedience, we examine the role of the media and their impact on the emergence of revolutions in the new era; revolutions that, unlike the great revolutions in the world over the past decade, the power has been taken away from authoritarian systems with no serious damage to the entire country.

In contemporary world history, there have been various examples of soft overthrow. Among these examples is the attempt by Britain and its related factors to create a diversion in the Constitutional Movement of Iran.

In the course of this movement, efforts were made to help with such activities as penetrating the high levels of the movement, creating pessimism and fidelity, and moving from the true path which created justice for the people, to go away in a way that is driven by the intensity of extremes, famine and Mark of Chaos, a ground for a coup dictatorship called Reza Khan.

In the nationalization of the oil industry, we also saw that some Western intelligence agencies, directly or indirectly, contacted with some of the newspapers and led them along their anti-government Mossadegh's overthrowing goals and eventually overthrew it with a similar coup d'état.

Recently, the CIA released its documents on its role in the Iranian press before the coup d'état of August 28th, which suggests that some newspapers with the money, guidance and nutrition of the CIA were the basis for the coup of August 28th.

It is recalled that the coup was not the kind of universal coup d'état that was being carried out by some soldiers, but rather an example of a soft overthrow that was carried out with the demonstration of individuals, some of whom were considered as mobs.

Following the cessation of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States in the early years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, several tactics have been used by the United States to weaken, isolate, challenge, and waste the resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran and cause despair in the nation.

Although there have been limited military conflicts between two countries in a number of cases, but at a glance, soft approach can be considered as the main US policy toward the Islamic Republic of Iran in the current situation.

In the context of the Greater Middle East and World Development Program, the United States has made it clear that social movements have led to a change in the political systems of these countries, and even will intervene in the launch of such a movement.

In this regard, in particular, the attitude of the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been based on various events and scenes of soft subversion during a time of about 30 years; According to the famous remark made by Founder of Islamic Revolution Imam Khamenei, "negotiation with America is forbidden as it bears innumerous disadvantages and no benefit."

They want to open the door to the influence; in the same nuclear negotiations, wherever they may have influenced on, we must now pay attention to the outstanding feature of the new media and new information technologies in shaping these revolutions and influence.

It can be argued that the media have played a part in the above characteristics (the media facilitate communication between parties, student movements, foundations and NGOs, and in particular the masses of people).

The fact that the disappearance of events in Venezuela and Belarus prevented the collapse of the color revolution and the influence of these countries has been fetched up.

Dr. Sajjad Abedi holds a Ph.D. in National Security Studies from MIT Center for International Studies. He has formerly been a member of the Board of Directors of Passive Defense Organization of Iran. He is currently a member of Defense and National Security Think Tank, Director of the International Relations Group of Iranian Association of Geopolitics, and visiting researcher at Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies Center. He has published numerous articles and research works in the field of command and control systems, security theories, analysis and explanation of information, cyber theorizing, and Security mainstreaming in the press and specialized publications.