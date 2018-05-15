Palestinians to resume protests day after Israel martyred 59

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Palestinians have planned to continue their protests on Tuesday after the Israeli regime martyred 59 of them including 8 children and wounded more than 2,400 on Monday.

Today May 15 marks the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call the Nakba Day or Day of Catastrophe, a day on which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to leave their lands (today’s Israel) by Zionist forces.

Palestine is braced for fresh protests today a day after the Israeli regime forces martyred at least 59 Palestinians and wounded more than 2,400, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

According to Palestinian medical sources, most of the martyred Palestinians were shot by Israeli snipers.

Yesterday protests which were the deadliest since 2014 were a reaction to opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. While the Israelis and their Zionist allies were celebrating the relocation of the embassy, tens of thousands of Palestinians were protesting on the Gaza border with the occupied lands who faced Israeli brutal oppression.

To be updated…

KI