China, Russia to expand cooperation regarding settlement in Syria

BEIJING, May 13 (MNA) – China’s Special Envoy for Syria, Xie Xiaoyan, has stressed that China and Russia will boost cooperation to reach a solution to the crisis in Syria.

“Beijing and Moscow have potential to boost cooperation to find ways of solving the Syrian issue, and the two sides should continue efforts aimed at protecting the ceasefire deal, promoting the political process,” the Chinese diplomat was quoted by TASS news agency on Sunday.

“The relations between China and Russia imply a sweeping strategic partnership and collaboration,” said the Chinese diplomat.

He added that the two countries will continue assuming efforts in various areas including contribution to Syria’s postwar reconstruction process.

SANA/MNA