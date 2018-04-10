Lack of banking ties obstructing development of relations

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – In a meeting on Tuesday, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, asserted that Iran will never try to achieve nuclear bomb.

The lack of banking transactions between Iran and Brazil is one of the main obstacles hindering the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and we expect the Brazilian government and economic sector find a solution for this problem,” said Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minisater of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Tuesday.

The Iranian diplomatic chief made the remarks at the opening of the Iran-Brazil Joint Trade Seminar. The event was held with trade activists, business people, and economic officials of the two countries.

Zarif arrived in Brazil early Tuesday morning following his one-day visit to Dakar with a packed schedule of meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall, President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse, and Foreign Minister Sidiki Kaba.

