All parties involved in nuclear deal should live up their commitments fully

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not dedicated to US government merely, rather, Iran’s nuclear deal belongs to the international community and all parties involved in the talk should live up to their commitments fully.

Speaking in an interview with Russia Today News Network Channel, he pointed to the Zionist regime and said, “Israel is after exacerbating tension in the region and I think that all parties involved in the talks should be vigilant about the said issue significantly.”

Victories attained by Syrian government in that country and fighting against terrorists will undoubtedly cost dearly for the enemies of Syria, he said and called on all regional countries and also parties involved in the talks should take the said issue into serious consideration.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi said that relationship between Iran and Russia is of paramount importance for the two countries in many aspects and emphasized, “there is a good and amicable relationship between Iran and Russia in various fields especially in political, economic and strategic terms.”

Araghchi reiterated that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, is an important deal which belongs to the parties involved in the talks including the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany.

In conclusion, he once again pointed to the strengthened relationship between Iran and Russia and said, “we hope that amicable ties between Iran and Russia will be strengthened in future.”

