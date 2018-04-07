Iran-Turkmenistan 2nd line of electricity transmission problem to restart soon

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Turkmenistan energy minister assured that problem facing second line of power transmission between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan will be resolved in the shortest time possible.

In a joint meeting with Turkmenistan Energy Minister Charimirat Purchekov, Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian, who has travelled to Turkmenistan capital Ashgabat in order to follow up relevant agreements made between the presidents of the two countries in the energy field, emphasized that issues related to the water and energy sectors have been the common topics of the two sides in the course of visit of Iranian president to Turkmenistan.

The energy exchange between the two countries will reach 850 megawatts, he observed.

The minister also added that the third-line electricity transmission project from Iran, which has been implemented from Mashhad to Sarakhs but which has not yet been implemented from Turkmenistan from Sarakhs to Marv, has been implemented as soon as possible.

During the talks, it was decided to re-energize the second line of electricity transmission from Turkmenistan to Iran, which, unfortunately, has occurred in the last 6 months without electricity.

He said the Turkmen delegation will come to Iran to start talks on the implementation of the 500 kV line project next week.

Ardakanian emphasized that by implementing this line, the capacity of the energy exchange between the two countries will reach 850 megawatts, said: "Besides, we will use Turkmenistan's electricity production at needed times, as well as the possibility of exporting electricity from Turkmenistan to third countries, implementation of this We provide the project.

