Bolton corrupt, stupid man in Zionist's pockets: ex-CIA officer

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) –Robert David Steele, the former CIA clandestine operations officer, tells “John Bolton, apart from being a corrupt and very stupid man in the pockets of the Zionists, is now -- according to Larry Flynt -- an alledged swinger, rapist, and pedophile.”

“Steele adds that Zionists control US national security policy using blackmail and bribery (for instance, Jeffery Epstein and pedophilia blackmail tapes combined with bribery of all members of Congress.),” Steel says.

The USA has not had a serious National Security Advisor since LtGen Dr. Brent Scowcroft, USAF (Ret.). John Bolton is a pontificating posturing piss-ant. Ignore him.

Donald Trump recently made changes to the cabinet and changed his security and foreign policy team somewhat. Mike Pompeo replaced Rex Tillerson and "Gina Haspel" became head of the CIA and "John Bolton" replaced McMaster. What was the reason for these changes?

There are two different stories circulating about why Rex Tillerson was dismissed so oddly -- a very rushed exit. One is that he was too close to the Deep State (he was strongly recommended by Bob Gates and Condi Rice, both servants of the Deep State) and he was out of step with President Trump on both Korea (Trump has made the deal, the Koreas will be united and denuclearized as well as demilitarized) and Syria (Trump will exit Syria once ISIS is conclusively defeated and not maintain long-term bases there. The second story comes from our troops in Afghanistan and says that Tillerson engaged in "boy play" while visiting Afghanistan, and this shocked the President into ordering his immediate dismissal.

Mike Pompeo, #1 in his class at West Point, will be as far removed from Trump's discussions with Xi and Putin as Tillerson was. Trump has an entente with Xi and Putin that his Cabinet officers simply are not privy to. See my recent article, Robert Steele, “Xi, Putin, and Trump for Life – A Few Thoughts — What If We Could Bury the Deep State & Create Peace & Prosperity for All?,” American Herald Tribune, March 22, 2018.

Gina Haspel is an extraordinary individual who deserves to be considered but she will be a failure -- a placeholder -- unless she embraces the five specific suggestions that I have made in my public endorsement of her being considered. Your readers can see these five recommendations at Robert Steele, "Gina Haspel’s Confirmation Challenge," Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog, 14 March 2018. There is nothing central -- or effective -- about CIA in its present configuration. It is simply a platform for doing great evil on the margins while 90% of its employees -- good people trapped in a bad system -- go through the motions. CIA provides 4% "at best" of what the USA needs in the way of intelligence (decision-support) and there are no prospects of its getting any better in the near term.

John Bolton is a suspected swinger, rapist, and pedophile, according to Larry Flynt, who published a press release to this effect, John Bolton’s Divorce – Group Sex Allegations 13 May 2005. This information came as a surprise to me. I have always known Bolton to be corrupt and stupid, in the pocket of the Zionists, but I had not anticipated such serious allegation -- which, incidentally, suggest that Trump made the appointment impetuously, without consulting the FBI, or if he did consult the FBI, they held this information back from Trump as a way of punishing him for firing their Deputy Director (who should not only have been fired, but indicted). I do want to note that in light of what I was told by Princess Kaoru Nakamaru, Chair of the International Affairs Institute for World Peace and a royal family conduit to the North Korean leadership, with respect to Trump's having already made the deal on Korea -- a certain Nobel Peace Prize for him and Xi and the respective leaders or North and South Korea -- the appointment of Bolton could be seen as very clever -- a means of distracting and sidelining the Zionists and neo-conservatives by keeping their mouthpiece "under control" within the White House.

What will these changes affect the foreign policy of the Trump government? Which US foreign policy domains will be more affected by these changes?

There are two answers to this question. First, the changes below the presidential level will not impact on the foreign policy of Donald Trump, he makes his own foreign policy as he goes, in direct consultation with Xi and Putin, and none of his Cabinet officials appear to be privy to those conversations or where Trump is going. Second, more subtly, there will continue to be at least seven foreign policies pursued by diverse elements of the US Government -- there is always the Deep State or Wall Street foreign policy, the Zionist foreign policy (close to but distinct from the Deep State foreign policy), the military-industrial system foreign policy, the agricultural complex foreign policy, and of course the secret intelligence foreign policy that includes continued smuggling of gold, guns, drugs, cash, and small children from the 1,000 US military bases around the world whose primary purpose is not national defense, but rather the enabling of such smuggling.

The 26th of March -- tomorrow -- is the beginning of a new economic era, the post-Western economic era likely to be dominated by China and Russia but with the possibility of a US role if Trump nationalizes the federal reserve and issues a gold backed dollar to match the gold backed yuan. I continue to believe that Donald Trump understands that Iran is not our enemy, that Zionism is the enemy, but he must tread very carefully in dealing with the Zionist enemy, not because of voters -- there are only nine million Jewish voters in the USA, but because of Zionist bribery, blackmail, terrorism, and outright assassination -- everyone should remember that the Zionists were full participants in the assassination of John F. Kennedy, they sought to murder all our sailors on the USS Liberty, and they were the architects of 9/11. Whether they have nuclear bombs planted in key Western cities is a mystery to me -- if that is so, one of Trump's priorities must be to neutralize that threat, perhaps with a very deliberate dead hand plan for wiping Tel Aviv from the face of the Earth if any major catastrophe should befall Washington DC.

With the Pompeo and John Bolton approach, how do you assess the future of this agreement?

Iranian leaders would benefit from reading my two major pieces, “Zionism in America – Steven Strikes & Counting…,” Veterans Today, 14 December 2017, and “Is Zionism Over? From Korea to Syria to the Latest #GoogleGestapo Purge, President Donald Trump’s Divorce from Zionism Appears Increasingly Possible,” American Herald Tribune, March 4, 2018. The center of gravity for defeating Zionism and stabilizing the Middle East is in my view the American public, not the American government. The American public is now acutely aware of the concepts of Deep State, False Flag, Fake News, and the difference between Zionism -- a subversive group that should be banned from all countries -- and Judaism, a religion that merits tolerance when it is not being managed by Zionists.

I must observe that neither Russia Today nor Press TV are world-class operations. While the USA sets a low standard in terms of integrity, the Crap News Network, the New York Crimes and the Washingon Compost -- as we patriots call them -- do reach hundreds of millions of people. There is a need for a "truth channel" that can offer every American the truth -- not propaganda (some of Irans propaganda has been as stupid as the propaganda devised by the CIA).

Neither Pompeo nor Bolton are in charge of anything of significance. Donald Trump -- and the American public -- are the "deciders" if Iran is clever. I recommend that those in Iran who wish to understand the possibilities read my article on "Xi, Putin, and Trump for Life," -- Trump is under constant attack by subversive forces within the USA, led by the Zionists on behalf of the Deep State, and Iran is doing nothing useful at this point to help Trump honor his instincts, which are to get us out of the Middle East.

John Bolton has recently announced that Iran's nuclear deal is not reformable and will not be reformed through US-European talks. Some believe, that Bolton's choice is for more Scoring about nuclear deal. What is your assessment?

John Bolton, apart from being a corrupt and very stupid man in the pockets of the Zionists, is now -- according to Larry Flynt -- an alledged swinger, rapist, and pedophile. I would not spend any time at all thinking about John Bolton. Think instead about the post-Western economic paradigm that starts tomorrow, and the emergent post-Google Internet that will be based on blockchain technology and cannot be censored or manipulated by the Zionists -- my article “How The Deep State Controls Social Media and Digitally Assassinates Critics: #GoogleGestapo – Censorship & Crowd-Stalking Made Easy,” American Herald Tribune, November 7, 2017 remains an important definition of all that is wrong with the Western Internet. I would be interested in seeing Iran, China, and Russia discuss -- as Putin has called for -- a post-Western Internet.

interview by Javad Heirannia