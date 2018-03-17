Parliament speaker meets Omani FM in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi who is visiting Tehran met with the Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani on Saturday at the parliamentary complex in Baharestan area of Tehran.

Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi who arrived in Tehran late on Friday met with a host of Iranain officails on the first day of his visit to Tehran.

The Omani top diplomat also met with the Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani on Saturday at the parliamentary complex in Baharestan area of Tehran.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interests and the ways to expand bilateral relations in all areas including in parliamentary avenues.

Prior to his meeting with Mr. Larijani, Mr. bin Alawi met with the Governor of Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif where the two sides discussed the ways to expand banking relations between the two countries.

Also on the same day, the top diplomat of Oman met with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

