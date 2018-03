TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday received representatives of the Assembly of Experts.

Members of the Assembly of Experts met with the Leader after visiting the holy shrine of Imam Khomeini (RA) in southern Tehran Province.

The representatives renewed their allegiance with the founder of the Islamic Revolution.

The 88-member Assembly of Experts is an important body in Iran which is responsible for supervising and electing the country’s leader.

