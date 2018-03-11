Iran ready for worst scenarios: Veep

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri says that putting into practice the policies of the Resistance Economy, the Iranian government is ready to deal with shocks of western sanctions.

“One of the things which has got at the top of the current administration’s agenda is the policies of Resistance Economy,” said Es’hagh Jahangiri, the Iranian First Vice-President on Sunday.

The Iranian official made the remarks while addressing a ceremony to commemorate the “Shares of Equality”, a state program to distribute the stock shares of state-owned companies among the unprivileged masses initiated during the administration of President Ahamdinejad.

“The policies of Resistance Economy were announced to enhance the Iranian economy to a level to be resilient in the face of foreign-initiated shocks designed against Iran,” reassured the Iranian official.

“The most important shock given to Iranian economy during the lifetime of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been sanctions which were imposed against our people by western powers based on illusionary excuses,” added the second-in-charge of the current administration of Iran.

“Iran is ready for the rainy days and difficult days to handle the situation lest they act against us. So the best document at our hand is the policies of the Resistance Economy,” recounted Mr. Jahangiri.

“The Resistance Economy is comprised of two approaches which both should be borne in mind; the first is equality and the second is popularity as two features of this economy,” highlighted the Iranian Veep.

“If the Westerners get crazy again to re-impose the lifted sanctions, we have to preserve our economy,” he added.

“Of course we are using dialogue to prevent the Americans do whatever they wish,” asserted the former economy minister.

