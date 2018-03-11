Currency fluctuations can jeopardize investment considerably

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said that currency fluctuations can put investment at significant risk.

Stability in economic indicators is one of the requirements for attracting foreign capitals in the country, the minister opined.

Speaking on the sidelines of unveiling ceremony of National Atlas of Maps of Mineral Potentials, he said, “stability in Foreign Exchange Market should be pursued by the monetary and financial authorities of the country in an expert-level session.”

Creating stability in various economic indicators and predictable process of each of these indicators is of necessary requirements of safe and reliable investment in the country, the issue of which should be taken into serious consideration, he maintained.

Turning to the governmental rights of mines as one of the issues focused by investors in mines and mining sector, he said, “governmental rights of mines in Iran is negligible and under the law, these resources should be spent in the mines and mineral development sector optimally.”

In conclusion, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Shariatmadari said, “according to statistics, it has been predicted that the country will enjoy 9,000 billion rials worth of mineral rights in the next year (to start March 21, 2018).”

