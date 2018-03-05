Le Drian, Shamkhani discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – During a meeting on Monday in Tehran Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Shamkhani and French Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed regional and international developments as well as bilateral ties.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and French Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met on Monday in Tehran.

The two officials discussed a host of issues in areas of bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

The French top diplomat arrived in Tehran early on Sunday and met with Mr. Shamkhani as the first program of his visit to Tehran before noon.

He is also slated to hold bilateral meetings with his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani.

To be updated …….

YNG/ IRN 82851959