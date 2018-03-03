Foreign ministry Spox confirms Zarif-Kerry meeting

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that Iranian FM Zarif met US former Secretary of State Kerry in last week in Munich.

“Such meetings are held in the framework of an active and comprehensive diplomacy and as a part of policies to negotiate for preserving the maximum of national interests,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday.

He made the remarks touching upon the news about a meeting between Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his former American counterpart john Kerry in the last week on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

He also reiterated that it was a usual and normal procedure of affairs that Iranian foreign minister meets with a host of colleagues, counterparts, and politicians on the sidelines of international events.

"The fact is that in today's world using all available facilities and the art of public diplomacy to express wise and logical positions of Iran is a great and remarkable and effective thing; of course, these American figures today are nongovernmental but Influential, even influential in the American public, and even serious critics of the policies of Trump,” highlighted Mr. Ghasemi.

The New Yorker, an American weekly, relayed on a piece published on Friday, “Kerry quietly urged the Iranians not to abandon the deal or violate its terms, whatever the Trump Administration does.”

Iran and Sextet, made up of Russia, France, China, US, UK, and Germany, reached a historic accord on July 14, 2015 over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Zarif and Kerry were in charge of the negotiating teams of Iran and US respectively.

YNG/ IRN 82850291